That was the question many in the community were asking a couple weeks ago when Hurricane Irma blew through Bacon County.
Sports
Bacon County Middle School closed out the 2016 Southeast Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference season with three wins to extend its winning streak to seven games.
ht-inning decision to Region 2-AA member Long County last week.
Bacon County’s Red Raiders swept Montgomery County in a back-to-back home-and-home series to end a three-game losing streak last week.
Opinion
This week makes 10 straight years that I’ve written a Thanksgiving column. These pieces started out being very personal: my annual attempts to convey my gratitude for my family and my friends, for lessons learned and for those who taught them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.